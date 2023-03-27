Crocs (CROX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Crocs (CROX) closed the most recent trading day at $117.34, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 3.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crocs as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $2.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $852.98 million, up 29.21% from the year-ago period.

CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.19 per share and revenue of $4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.47% and +12.47%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. Crocs is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Crocs's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.58, so we one might conclude that Crocs is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

