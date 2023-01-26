Crocs (CROX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Crocs (CROX) closed at $121.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.86% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 17.28% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 14.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crocs as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.15, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $938.51 million, up 59.98% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% higher. Crocs currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Crocs is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.56, so we one might conclude that Crocs is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CROX has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

