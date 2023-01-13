Crocs (CROX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $125.82, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 37.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 5.21%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crocs as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $2.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $936.6 million, up 59.66% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.32% lower. Crocs is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crocs has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.98 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.98, so we one might conclude that Crocs is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, CROX's PEG ratio is currently 0.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

