Crocs (CROX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Crocs (CROX) closed the most recent trading day at $79.56, moving -1.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear company had gained 3.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.41% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CROX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CROX is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 272.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $414.52 million, up 47.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $1.72 billion, which would represent changes of +20.81% and +24.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CROX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CROX is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CROX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.67.

It is also worth noting that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CROX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

