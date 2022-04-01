Crocs (CROX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Crocs (CROX) closed the most recent trading day at $75.73, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 0.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.75%.

Crocs will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Crocs is projected to report earnings of $2.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $624.64 million, up 35.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.16 per share and revenue of $3.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.12% and +48.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Crocs's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.13.

Also, we should mention that CROX has a PEG ratio of 0.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

