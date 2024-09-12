Is Crocs (CROX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Crocs (CROX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Crocs is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 277 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CROX has gained about 37.2% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 2.7%. As we can see, Crocs is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Grand Canyon Education (LOPE). The stock is up 5.3% year-to-date.

In Grand Canyon Education's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Crocs belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 26.9% this year, meaning that CROX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Grand Canyon Education falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #56. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.2%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Crocs and Grand Canyon Education. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

