Crocs (CROX) Stock Moves 2.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Crocs (CROX) was up +2.05% at $84.03. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 6.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Crocs will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 30, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.38, marking a 33.89% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $964.05 million, down 9.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.55 per share and a revenue of $3.99 billion, demonstrating changes of -12.3% and -2.69%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Crocs. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Crocs is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crocs has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.13 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.78 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that CROX has a PEG ratio of 1.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

