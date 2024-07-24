Crocs (CROX) Stock Moves -1.46%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Crocs (CROX) ending at $129.38, denoting a -1.46% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 13.13% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Crocs in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 1, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.54, marking a 1.39% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.1 billion, up 2.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.70 per share and a revenue of $4.13 billion, representing changes of +5.57% and +4.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Crocs. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Crocs is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Crocs is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.34. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.

Meanwhile, CROX's PEG ratio is currently 1.46. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.49.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CROX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

