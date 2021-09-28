Crocs (CROX) Stock Moves -1.93%: What You Should Know

Crocs (CROX) closed the most recent trading day at $150.63, moving -1.93% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 4.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.36%.

CROX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CROX to post earnings of $1.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 98.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $612.07 million, up 69.2% from the year-ago period.

CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.89 per share and revenue of $2.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +113.98% and +63.62%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CROX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.62% higher. CROX is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, CROX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.81, so we one might conclude that CROX is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

