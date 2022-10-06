Crocs (CROX) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

Crocs (CROX) closed the most recent trading day at $78.60, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear company had gained 3.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crocs as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $2.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $942.24 million, up 50.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.04 per share and revenue of $3.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.67% and +49.73%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Crocs currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Crocs is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.89. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.81.

Investors should also note that CROX has a PEG ratio of 0.53 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.