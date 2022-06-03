Crocs (CROX) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $60.84, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear company had lost 6.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.73% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crocs as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Crocs is projected to report earnings of $2.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.66%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $924.12 million, up 44.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.53 per share and revenue of $3.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.56% and +52.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.78% higher within the past month. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Crocs is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.73, which means Crocs is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CROX has a PEG ratio of 0.39 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CROX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

