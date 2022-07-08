Crocs (CROX) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $58.08, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 0.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 8.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.03%.

Crocs will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.73, up 22.42% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $929.66 million, up 45.08% from the year-ago period.

CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.56 per share and revenue of $3.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.92% and +52.58%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Crocs is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crocs has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.5 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.82, so we one might conclude that Crocs is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CROX's PEG ratio is currently 0.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.