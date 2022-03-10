Crocs (CROX) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $73.15, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 32.49% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 11.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Crocs will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.56, up 4.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $624.64 million, up 35.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.16 per share and revenue of $3.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.12% and +48.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.79% higher. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crocs has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.2 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.88, so we one might conclude that Crocs is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CROX has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

