Crocs (CROX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Crocs (CROX) reached $104.59, with a -0.84% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.52%.

Shares of the footwear company witnessed a loss of 3.12% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 8.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Crocs in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.52, indicating a 16.56% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $909.78 million, indicating a 3.07% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.20 per share and a revenue of $4.19 billion, signifying shifts of +0.23% and +2.14%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Crocs is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Crocs is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.87.

It's also important to note that CROX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.74. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.75.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

