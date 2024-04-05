Crocs (CROX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Crocs (CROX) ended the recent trading session at $134.09, demonstrating a -0.22% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 8.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Crocs in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.25, showcasing a 13.79% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $879.86 million, down 0.49% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.38 per share and a revenue of $4.12 billion, signifying shifts of +2.91% and +3.86%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Crocs possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Crocs is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.85. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.69.

It is also worth noting that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 191, this industry ranks in the bottom 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CROX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

