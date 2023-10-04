Crocs (CROX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Crocs (CROX) standing at $85.49, reflecting a -0.52% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.39%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.

The footwear company's shares have seen a decrease of 12.65% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.09, up 4.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.03 billion, up 4.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.10 per share and a revenue of $4.01 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.81% and +12.76%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Crocs. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% lower. At present, Crocs boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Crocs's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.55.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

