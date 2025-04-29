Crocs (CROX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Crocs (CROX) ending at $96.10, denoting a -0.14% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

The footwear company's stock has dropped by 9.39% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

The upcoming earnings release of Crocs will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 8, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.51, reflecting a 16.89% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $909.58 million, showing a 3.1% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.03 per share and a revenue of $4.18 billion, demonstrating changes of -1.06% and +1.95%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.35% lower within the past month. Crocs is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Crocs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.39. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.04 for its industry.

We can also see that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. CROX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

