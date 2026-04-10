Crocs (CROX) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Crocs (CROX) ended the recent trading session at $99.76, demonstrating a -2.15% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.11% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.35%.

The footwear company's shares have seen an increase of 28.03% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Crocs in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 30, 2026. On that day, Crocs is projected to report earnings of $2.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $903.55 million, indicating a 3.6% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.39 per share and a revenue of $4.06 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.03% and +0.4%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Crocs currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Crocs is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.29, which means Crocs is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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