Crocs (CROX) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Crocs (CROX) closed at $136.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

The the stock of footwear company has fallen by 14.92% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.54, marking a 1.39% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.1 billion, up 2.77% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.70 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion, indicating changes of +5.57% and +4.35%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Crocs. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Crocs is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Crocs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.71.

It's also important to note that CROX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 196, this industry ranks in the bottom 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.