Crocs (CROX) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $126.43, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.59%.

Shares of the footwear company witnessed a loss of 11.24% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 6.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Crocs will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $2.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $881.41 million, down 0.31% from the year-ago period.

CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.46 per share and revenue of $4.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.57% and +4.04%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. Crocs presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Crocs is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.53.

We can also see that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.43.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, placing it within the bottom 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

