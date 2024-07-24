Is Crocs (CROX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Crocs (CROX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Crocs is one of 281 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CROX has returned about 40.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -1.6%. As we can see, Crocs is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Skechers (SKX). The stock is up 4.4% year-to-date.

For Skechers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Crocs is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 25.1% so far this year, so CROX is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Skechers belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #35. The industry has moved -26.8% year to date.

Crocs and Skechers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

