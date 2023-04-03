Crocs (CROX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Crocs (CROX) closed at $128.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 0.72% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.

Crocs will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Crocs is projected to report earnings of $2.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $852.98 million, up 29.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.19 per share and revenue of $4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.47% and +12.47%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Crocs's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.3, which means Crocs is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CROX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

