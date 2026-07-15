Crocs (CROX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Crocs (CROX) closed at $133.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.62%.

Shares of the footwear company witnessed a gain of 3.22% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 1.13%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 30, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.3, showcasing a 1.65% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.15 billion, showing a 0.26% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.67 per share and a revenue of $4.08 billion, representing changes of +9.27% and +0.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Crocs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Crocs presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Crocs is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.6. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.7.

We can additionally observe that CROX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.16.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.