Crocs (CROX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $114.41, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear company had gained 11.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CROX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CROX is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 48.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $554.13 million, up 67.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.68 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +76.4% and +47.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CROX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CROX is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CROX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.92. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.92.

It is also worth noting that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.