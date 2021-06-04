Crocs (CROX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $103.02, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear company had lost 4.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CROX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CROX is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 48.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $554.13 million, up 67.13% from the year-ago period.

CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.68 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +76.4% and +47.08%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CROX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CROX currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note CROX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.34, so we one might conclude that CROX is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

