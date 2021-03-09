Crocs (CROX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Crocs (CROX) closed at $76.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.69%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear company had lost 3.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26% in that time.

CROX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CROX is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 290.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $414.52 million, up 47.43% from the prior-year quarter.

CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $1.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.81% and +24.33%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CROX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.73% higher. CROX is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note CROX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.38, which means CROX is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.