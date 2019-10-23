Crocs (CROX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Crocs (CROX) closed the most recent trading day at $33.32, moving +0.76% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear company had gained 22.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32% in that time.

CROX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 30, 2019. In that report, analysts expect CROX to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 485.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $302.57 million, up 15.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $1.20 billion, which would represent changes of +67.44% and +10.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CROX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.41% higher. CROX currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note CROX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.72, so we one might conclude that CROX is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

