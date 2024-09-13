Crocs (CROX) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $128.77, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65%.

The footwear company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.89% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 10.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Crocs in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.11, reflecting a 4.31% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.05 billion, up 0.08% from the prior-year quarter.

CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.85 per share and revenue of $4.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.82% and +4%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. Crocs presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Crocs is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.65, which means Crocs is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CROX's PEG ratio is currently 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 163, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

