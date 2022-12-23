Crocs (CROX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $103, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 6.02% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crocs as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $2.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $901.31 million, up 53.64% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.28 per share and revenue of $3.5 billion, which would represent changes of +23.56% and +51.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. Crocs is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Crocs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.96. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.06.

Also, we should mention that CROX has a PEG ratio of 0.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CROX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

