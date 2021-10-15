Crocs (CROX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $137.19, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 13.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.05%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CROX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 21, 2021. On that day, CROX is projected to report earnings of $1.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 98.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $612.38 million, up 69.29% from the year-ago period.

CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.89 per share and revenue of $2.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +113.98% and +63.77%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CROX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% higher within the past month. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CROX has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.84 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.72.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CROX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.