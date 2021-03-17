Crocs (CROX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $81.66, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 3.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CROX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CROX to post earnings of $0.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 290.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $414.52 million, up 47.43% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $1.72 billion, which would represent changes of +20.81% and +24.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CROX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.73% higher. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CROX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.78. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.54.

Also, we should mention that CROX has a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CROX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

