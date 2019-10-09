Crocs (CROX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Crocs (CROX) closed the most recent trading day at $30.50, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 14.63% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.74% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CROX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CROX is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 485.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $301.73 million, up 15.58% from the year-ago period.

CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $1.20 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +67.44% and +10.26%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CROX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.5% higher. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CROX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.79.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

