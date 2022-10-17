Crocs (CROX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $78.03, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 1.79% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 11.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crocs as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. On that day, Crocs is projected to report earnings of $2.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $942.24 million, up 50.54% from the year-ago period.

CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.04 per share and revenue of $3.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.67% and +49.73%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Crocs is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Crocs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.72. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.66.

We can also see that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CROX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CROX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report



