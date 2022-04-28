Crocs (CROX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $67.82, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 16.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 12.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.81%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crocs as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.56, up 4.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $624.64 million, up 35.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.16 per share and revenue of $3.44 billion, which would represent changes of +22.12% and +48.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Crocs is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Crocs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.99.

Investors should also note that CROX has a PEG ratio of 0.44 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.43 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.