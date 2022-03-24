Crocs (CROX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Crocs (CROX) closed the most recent trading day at $79.20, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear company had lost 0.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Crocs will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $1.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $624.64 million, up 35.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.16 per share and revenue of $3.44 billion, which would represent changes of +22.12% and +48.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Crocs is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Crocs is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.53, which means Crocs is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CROX has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.