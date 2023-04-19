Crocs (CROX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $144.37, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear company had gained 17.81% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crocs as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $2.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.39%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $852.98 million, up 29.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.19 per share and revenue of $4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.47% and +12.47%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Crocs currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crocs has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.85 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.69, which means Crocs is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

