Crocs (CROX) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Crocs (CROX) closed at $100.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

The footwear company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.71% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Crocs in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.06, signifying a 1.25% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.14 billion, indicating a 2.91% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.9 per share and revenue of $4.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.05% and +0.84%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Crocs. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Crocs presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crocs has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.56.

We can also see that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.47. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

