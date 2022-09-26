Crocs (CROX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $65.60, marking a -1.66% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear company had lost 13.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crocs as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.57, up 4.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $942.24 million, up 50.54% from the year-ago period.

CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.04 per share and revenue of $3.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.67% and +49.73%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower. Crocs is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Crocs is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.64. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.24.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.