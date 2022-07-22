Crocs (CROX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Crocs (CROX) closed at $62.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.64% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 29.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 8.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.31%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crocs as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. On that day, Crocs is projected to report earnings of $2.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $950.9 million, up 48.4% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.54 per share and revenue of $3.51 billion, which would represent changes of +26.68% and +51.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. Crocs is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Crocs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.35, so we one might conclude that Crocs is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CROX's PEG ratio is currently 0.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CROX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

