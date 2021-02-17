Crocs (CROX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Crocs (CROX) closed at $80.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear company had gained 8.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CROX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 23, 2021. In that report, analysts expect CROX to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 583.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $408.25 million, up 55.24% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CROX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.42% higher. CROX currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CROX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.07, which means CROX is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CROX has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

