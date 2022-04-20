Crocs (CROX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Crocs (CROX) closed at $76.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 6.78% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Crocs will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $1.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $624.64 million, up 35.76% from the prior-year quarter.

CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.16 per share and revenue of $3.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.12% and +48.64%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Crocs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.6, which means Crocs is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

