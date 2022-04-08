Crocs (CROX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $71.88, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear company had lost 1.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crocs as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $1.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $624.64 million, up 35.76% from the year-ago period.

CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.16 per share and revenue of $3.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.12% and +48.64%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Crocs is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crocs has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.94.

Also, we should mention that CROX has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CROX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

