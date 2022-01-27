Crocs (CROX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $93.78, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 27.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 13.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crocs as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Crocs is projected to report earnings of $1.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 76.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $585.2 million, up 42.21% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.99% higher. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Crocs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.4, so we one might conclude that Crocs is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

