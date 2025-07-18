Crocs (CROX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Crocs (CROX) was down 1.36% at $105.18. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 6.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 6.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Crocs in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.04, indicating a 0.75% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.14 billion, showing a 2.91% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.9 per share and revenue of $4.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.05% and +0.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% upward. Crocs is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Crocs is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.78.

Investors should also note that CROX has a PEG ratio of 2.2 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Textile - Apparel industry stood at 2.08 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, positioning it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.