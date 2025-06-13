Crocs (CROX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Crocs (CROX) closed at $97.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.95% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.79%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 11.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 3.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.06, up 1.25% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.14 billion, indicating a 2.91% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.9 per share and revenue of $4.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.05% and +0.84%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Crocs. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Crocs currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Crocs is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.04. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.32.

We can additionally observe that CROX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

