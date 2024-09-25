Crocs (CROX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Crocs (CROX) ending at $143.04, denoting a -1.24% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

The footwear company's stock has climbed by 1.15% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

The upcoming earnings release of Crocs will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $3.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.05 billion, up 0.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.85 per share and revenue of $4.12 billion, which would represent changes of +6.82% and +4%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. Right now, Crocs possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Crocs is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.27. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.8.

It's also important to note that CROX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.06 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

