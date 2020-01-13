Crocs Boosts Q4, FY19 Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Casual footwear maker Crocs, Inc. (CROX) on Monday raised its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 ahead of its anticipated presentation at the 2020 ICR Conference. It also maintained the revenue growth forecast for fiscal 2020.

For the fourth quarter, the company now expects revenue to be between $260 million and $262 million, up from its previous guidance range between $245 million to $255 million.

"Our projected fourth quarter results represent a strong finish to a record year and we anticipate building on our 2019 growth trajectory in 2020," said Andrew Rees, President and CEO.

For fiscal 2019, the now projects revenues to grow about 13 percent over 2018 revenues of $1.09 billion, up from the prior forecast range of 11 to 12 percent. Looking ahead to 2020, the company continues to expect revenues to grow 12 to 14 percent over 2019 revenues.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $252.23 million for the fourth quarter, and grow revenues 12.10 percent to $1.22 billion for fiscal 2019 and grow revenues 12.90 percent to $1.38 billion for fiscal 2020.

