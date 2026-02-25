Crocs (BIT:1CROX) Price Target Increased by 14.52% to 89.63

The average one-year price target for Crocs (BIT:1CROX) has been revised to €89.63 / share. This is an increase of 14.52% from the prior estimate of €78.27 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €69.99 to a high of €116.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.64% from the latest reported closing price of €81.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 791 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crocs. This is an decrease of 201 owner(s) or 20.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CROX is 0.35%, an increase of 16.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.16% to 59,056K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WIT Partners Advisory Pte. holds 2,852K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,826K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CROX by 10.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,710K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CROX by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,474K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares , representing an increase of 24.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CROX by 34.53% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,333K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CROX by 7.05% over the last quarter.

