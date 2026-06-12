Crocs Advances Growth Through Brand Power, DTC Focus and Innovation

Crocs, Inc.’s CROX core strategy focuses on building a global and high-margin footwear brand. The company prioritizes maintaining brand strength by limiting excessive discounting, boosting pricing power and consistently strengthening its unique identity centered on comfort and casual style. Another key element of CROX’s strategy is the expansion of its direct-to-consumer (DTC) and digital channels.



The company follows a portfolio strategy by managing the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands. While Crocs remains the key growth engine, efforts are underway to stabilize HEYDUDE’s performance through operational adjustments and a strict focus on direct sales. Its HEYDUDE brand is undergoing a product evolution, with refreshed versions of its top sellers and entirely new styles aimed at attracting younger and more fashion-conscious consumers.



By combining creativity with deep consumer insights, Crocs is enhancing brand appeal and strengthening engagement across its DTC channels, thereby positioning itself for sustained growth and increased market share. To support profitability, Crocs emphasizes cost control and operational efficiency. This includes optimizing inventory levels, reducing expenses and minimizing promotional activities to protect margins. The company is diversifying its supply chain to reduce risks associated with tariffs and overdependence on specific manufacturing regions.



Product innovation and personalization remain central to Crocs’ success. The company continues to introduce new designs and product variations while promoting customization through Jibbitz charms, which encourages repeat purchases and deeper consumer engagement. On the innovation front, the company is refreshing its iconic silhouettes with updated materials, colors and comfort features, while introducing product lines in sandals, boots and seasonal footwear. Cost-saving initiatives, disciplined spending and supply-chain efficiencies are enhancing operating flexibility.

CROX’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Crocs’ shares have grown 38.9% in the past six months against the industry’s 6.5% decline.



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From a valuation standpoint, CROX is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90X compared with the industry’s average of 17.76X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 9.3% and 7.7%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for 2026 has been stable in the past 30 days while that of 2027 has moved south.



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Crocs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks in the Consumer Discretionary Space

Duluth Holdings Inc. DLTH, which deals in casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Duluth Holdings delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 107.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLTH’s current financial-year EPS indicates a decline of 11.6% from the year-ago number.



Columbia Sportswear COLM engages in marketing and distribution of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories . It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM’s current financial-year EPS is expected to rise 4.6% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.1%, on average.



Ralph Lauren Corporation RL, which is a designer and marketer of premium lifestyle products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



RL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 6.3% from the year-ago number.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.