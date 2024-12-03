Crocodile Garments Strengthens Team with New Appointment

Crocodile Garments Limited (HK:0122) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Crocodile Garments Limited has appointed Ms. Hui Mei Yin as the new company secretary and authorized representative, effective December 3, 2024. Ms. Hui brings a wealth of expertise as a Chartered Secretary and certified public accountant. Her appointment aligns with regulatory requirements, adding significant governance strength to the company’s leadership team.

For further insights into HK:0122 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.