Crocodile Garments Strengthens Team with New Appointment

December 03, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Crocodile Garments Limited (HK:0122) has released an update.

Crocodile Garments Limited has appointed Ms. Hui Mei Yin as the new company secretary and authorized representative, effective December 3, 2024. Ms. Hui brings a wealth of expertise as a Chartered Secretary and certified public accountant. Her appointment aligns with regulatory requirements, adding significant governance strength to the company’s leadership team.

