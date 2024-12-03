Crocodile Garments Strengthens Team with New Appointment

Crocodile Garments Limited (HK:0122) has released an update.
Crocodile Garments Limited has appointed Ms. Hui Mei Yin as the new company secretary and authorized representative, effective December 3, 2024. Ms. Hui brings a wealth of expertise as a Chartered Secretary and certified public accountant. Her appointment aligns with regulatory requirements, adding significant governance strength to the company’s leadership team.
